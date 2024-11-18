John Stout Commits to Wisconsin

November 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols organization would like to congratulate John Stout on his commitment to play college hockey at the University of Wisconsin, which he announced on Monday.

Stout is in his second season with the Capitols after being acquired in January of 2024 in a trade from Waterloo. He is a 2006-born, left-shot defenseman from Minnesota and split last season between Madison and Minnetonka HS.

The newest Wisconsin commit has played in 17 games this season registering eight points including the game tying goal last weekend. Stout currently leads the league in plus-minus rating at a +16.

