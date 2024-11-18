Lee, Jamieson, Strahl Named Players of the Week

Ryker Lee, Colton Jamieson and Melvin Strahl have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Nov. 12-17.

Forward of the Week Ryker Lee (Madison Capitols)

Hometown: Wilmette, IL

Commitment: Michigan State University

Birth Year: 2006

Recorded four goals and one assist a game where the Capitols set a Tier-1 record for single-game goals (12), defeating the USA NTDP 12-1. Lee's five points scored were the most among any player in the league this season.

Added a goal and an assist in Madison's 5-4 win vs. the USA Hockey NTDP on Saturday, scoring the game-winning goal in the last second of regulation.

Posted a +4 rating and 13 shots on the weekend.

Defenseman of the Week: Colton Jamieson (Madison Capitols)

Hometown: Hudson, Wisconsin

Commitment: University of St. Thomas

Birth Year: 2004

Fired four shots with a +3 rating in Madison's 12-1 win vs. the NTDP on Friday.

Tallied two goals and one assist in Madison's 5-4 win over USA Hockey NTDP on Saturday. Jamieson assisted on the Capitol's game-winning goal.

Posted a +5 rating on the weekend, tied for the highest amongst all players.

Goalie of the Week: Melvin Strahl (Youngstown Phantoms)

Hometown: Solleftea, Sweden

Commitment: Michigan State University

NHL Rights: Columbus Blue Jackets

Birth Year: 2005

Posted his first USHL shutout with 17 saves in Youngstown's 4-0 win vs. Cedar Rapids on Friday.

Stopped 20 of 21 shots on Sunday as the Phantoms beat USA Hockey NTDP, 2-1.

Finished 2-0-0-0 with a .976 save percentage and 0.50 GAA.

