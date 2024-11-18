Lee, Jamieson, Strahl Named Players of the Week
November 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Ryker Lee, Colton Jamieson and Melvin Strahl have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Nov. 12-17.
Forward of the Week Ryker Lee (Madison Capitols)
Hometown: Wilmette, IL
Commitment: Michigan State University
Birth Year: 2006
Player Profile
Recorded four goals and one assist a game where the Capitols set a Tier-1 record for single-game goals (12), defeating the USA NTDP 12-1. Lee's five points scored were the most among any player in the league this season.
Added a goal and an assist in Madison's 5-4 win vs. the USA Hockey NTDP on Saturday, scoring the game-winning goal in the last second of regulation.
Posted a +4 rating and 13 shots on the weekend.
Defenseman of the Week: Colton Jamieson (Madison Capitols)
Hometown: Hudson, Wisconsin
Commitment: University of St. Thomas
Birth Year: 2004
Player Profile
Fired four shots with a +3 rating in Madison's 12-1 win vs. the NTDP on Friday.
Tallied two goals and one assist in Madison's 5-4 win over USA Hockey NTDP on Saturday. Jamieson assisted on the Capitol's game-winning goal.
Posted a +5 rating on the weekend, tied for the highest amongst all players.
Goalie of the Week: Melvin Strahl (Youngstown Phantoms)
Hometown: Solleftea, Sweden
Commitment: Michigan State University
NHL Rights: Columbus Blue Jackets
Birth Year: 2005
Player Profile
Posted his first USHL shutout with 17 saves in Youngstown's 4-0 win vs. Cedar Rapids on Friday.
Stopped 20 of 21 shots on Sunday as the Phantoms beat USA Hockey NTDP, 2-1.
Finished 2-0-0-0 with a .976 save percentage and 0.50 GAA.
