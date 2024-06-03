Ryan Seelinger Finalist for North American Hockey League Rookie of the Year

June 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves forward Ryan Seelinger

(New Mexico Ice Wolves, Credit: Zach Price) New Mexico Ice Wolves forward Ryan Seelinger(New Mexico Ice Wolves, Credit: Zach Price)

(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves® today announced that forward and University of Miami Ohio commit, Ryan Seelinger from Downers Grove, IL, is a finalist for the North American Hockey League (NAHL) Rookie of the Year Award, along with Jacob Jastrzebski of the Wisconsin Windigo and Owen Lepak of the Maryland Black Bears. The nomination is an outstanding honor to receive and is an attribution to the dedication and hard work Seelinger exuded in his rookie season in the NAHL. In the regular season he had 18 goals and 30 assists, totaling 48 points. In the 2024 Roberston Cup Playoffs, he contributed six points, helping push the NM Ice Wolves to the Division Semi Finals where their season ended. Among his many accomplishments in this season, Seelinger was named the South Division Star of the Week, April 1, and received stars of the week and players of the month honorable mentions throughout the season. He was also named to the NAHL Top Prospects Roster in early January.

"We are extremely proud and honored to have Ryan named as a finalist for the Rookie of the Year Award," said New Mexico Ice Wolves Head Coach and General Manager Phil Fox. "It really is a testament to the outstanding player and teammate that Ryan is and everything he brought to the team and New Mexico this past season."

The winner will be announced during the NAHL Awards show on Tuesday, June 11, at 2 p.m. MST. The show will be live streamed on NATV and can be watched on NAHLTV.com.

New Mexico Ice Wolves forward Ryan Seelinger. Photos by Zach Price.

