Tauros Look to Build on Best Year Ever

Minot, ND - While the Minotauros season ultimately ended prematurely in the Robertson Cup Final Four tournament in Blaine, MN; there is no denying that the Tauros run through the Central Division was the most successful season in franchise history both on and off the ice.

On the ice the Tauros set franchise records for: wins (44), points (90), goals (208), and goals allowed (125). Several players also set new individual franchise records as well. Trevor Stachowiak became the new leader in games played (217), points (118), and assists (82). Coby Woogk set new marks for goals by a defensemen in season (20) and a Tauro career (21). Off the ice the Tauro fans set new records for sellouts (24) and total attendance (66,999).

Now with the season over the Tauros look to build off that success with stability from the top down on both the hockey operations and business operations departments. On the hockey side Head Coach/General Manager Cody Campbell returns for his fourth season behind the bench, and Assistant Coach Tyler Ebner remains for his second. Campbell did not seek any new opportunities before deciding to stay in Minot saying, "for my family and I Minot has become home. Every day I feel so privileged to be a part of such a great organization with such incredible support from our community."

Beyond the coaching staff the Tauros' Assistant G.M. Chris Lonke, Director of Scouting Justin Schreiber, and the rest of their scouting team return as well. "I am thrilled that we will be keeping our hockey staff intact, Tyler, Chris, Justin and others are all play major roles in our team's success on the ice," said Campbell. He continued, "we are all very motivated to build on what we accomplished last season and deliver a Robertson Cup to the Magic City." Lonke, who has held his role under three Tauros Head Coaches shares in that goal, "I'm looking forward to building on this record-breaking year on and off the ice. We have continued to enjoy watching young men reach their goals of college hockey and this year was one for the record books as well. Now, we want to take that next step and bring the Robertson Cup to the Magic City!"

Additionally, Jack Dunnell (Equipment Manager), Shelly Carbo (Billet Coordinator/Mental Health Support), Lindell Kemmit dds (Team Dentist), Dr. Jason Bradley (Team Optometrist), and Dr. Paul Pearson (Team Chiropractor) all return to support the team on and off the ice.

On the Business Operations side, Director of Operations Ken Oda has been extended with a multi-year contract that will keep him in Minot for the foreseeable future. "I may not have grown up here but after 12 seasons Minot is home. I've been a part of so much growth here, there is nowhere else I'd rather be," said Oda. "I'm also excited for this offseason. For the first time in three seasons, with the exception of my wife Victoria stepping back as we welcome a new baby, the rest of the business staff returns for next season. In fact, business staff will grow!"

Coby Brault, Director of Sales and Media returns for his second season in that role and third with the team; it will be the first time in three summers that the Tauros will not see a change in that role. "I am incredibly excited to continue to push the Tauros brand to new heights as we build off of the success of this past season. This front office believes in the direction that the organization is headed in; and that makes it very easy to come to work every day knowing that everyone is working towards a common goal."

Beyond Oda and Brault, Anthoney Vecchio (Operations Manager) and Sebastian Machado (Graphic Designer/Game Operations) return for their second seasons as members of the Tauros staff. Additionally interns Grace Sandy (Social Content Creator) and Edward Niemen (Broadcast) will step into much larger roles.

The 2023-24 Minotauros set a new standard for the organization, despite the season ending just a few weeks ago the work to continue the Tauros success moving forward has already begun. Stay tuned to gotauros.com and the Tauros socials for news all summer long; and if you would like to get involved call the office at (701)852-0101 to see how.

