McGinniss Named as Finalist for Broadcaster of the Year

June 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Jersey Titans News Release







The New Jersey Titans are proud to announce broadcaster Zak McGinniss has been named as a Finalist for the league's Broadcaster of the Year Award. It is the first individual nomination for McGinniss in the NAHL. Also named as Finalists were Kyle Cannillo of the Rochester Jr. Americans and Duke Keith of the El Paso Rhinos.

"Knowing how many skilled and talented broadcasters there are in the North American Hockey League, I'm incredibly honored to be considered for this award. Kyle and Duke both do a fantastic job for their teams, and I'm excited to be thought of in the same class," said McGinniss. He added, "I'm very lucky to work alongside such great people in Middletown, like my broadcast partners Chris Russo and Anthony DiPaolo. Our broadcasts would not look as good without the talents of Sarah Hopwood making graphics and Mae Kellert on the camera. I'm able to do my job well because of the support and openness of our coaching staff and ownership, and I take pride in representing the New Jersey Titans in my home state."

McGinniss was previously named the NA3HL Broadcaster of the Year with the Norwich Sea Captains after the 2021-22 season, his last before joining the Titans full-time. He remains the only two-time Broadcaster of the Year in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, winning the award in 2017 and 2020 with Danbury's franchise. Earlier this season, McGinniss was selected with Marty Hill of the Minnesota Wilderness for the call of the United States National Developmental Team Program's game against the El Paso Rhinos, a 5-3 victory for the Americans at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota.

"We are proud of Zak on being named as a finalist for broadcaster of the year. Zak's knowledge and professionalism have helped our fans both near and far always feel connected to the games and our players," said General Manager Craig Doremus. He continued, "Zak has a deep understanding of the game and knowledge that I think he communicates extremely well with our audience. He has a unique ability to make everyone feel connected and part of our team."

The North American Hockey League will announce the winner during the league's Awards Show on June 11th, beginning at 4pm Eastern Daylight Time.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.