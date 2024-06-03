Hat Tricks Welcome Florida Scout, Patrick McAuley, Ahead of 2024-25 Season

A native of Mount Sinai, New York, Pat played youth hockey in the tri-state area. He went on to play three years playing juniors in the Atlantic Junior League for the New Jersey Rockets and spent time with the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League before playing at the University of Connecticut. In his post-playing career, Pat got involved with the PAL Islanders organization, coaching their Junior program while pursuing his Master's Degree. For the last 8 years, Pat has been a player development coach and team coach in the Tampa area and is well-versed in Florida and the South Eastern district.

His continued passion to mentor players has led to coaching with the Florida Alliance, currently the 2010 AAA team, as well as helping out with a number of different programs in the state.

