Ryan Lee Hero HL vs. BUF
April 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video
Ryan Lee put on a show for the home crowd (3G, 3A) but it wasn't enough as the Mammoth fall to the Bandits 15-10
Leezer Highlights
Check out the Colorado Mammoth Statistics
