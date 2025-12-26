Mammoth Look to Bounce Back During December 27 Loud House Home Opener

Published on December 26, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth came up just short of an epic second-half comeback in Week 3, eventually dropping a close 8-7 final to the Philadelphia Wings inside Xfinity Mobile Arena. Will Malcom paced Colorado in scoring for a second-straight game courtesy of a five-point (2g, 3a) outing, while Jalen Chaster (2g, 1a), Dylan McIntosh (2g, 0a) and Ryan Lee (1g, 2a) rounded out net-filling efforts. Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward looked elite once again, stopping 35-of-43 shots, but the comeback stalled one goal short as Colorado dropped its first game this year.

But that feels like ages ago, now, after the team spent the bye week in Denver getting some practice and bonding time in - all while mingling with the LOUDEST fans in lacrosse at Sheraton Denver Downtown for a few hours of black and burgundy holiday festivities!

After beginning the 2025-26 NLL campaign with a 1-1 record on the road, the Mammoth are now primed to enjoy a pair of consecutive contests inside Ball Arena, which begins this Saturday during the organization's LOUD HOUSE Home Opener. Set to host the Georgia Swarm Dec. 27 for the first of two regular season showdowns on this season's slate, Colorado continues to develop a regular season rivalry, now set to play the Swarm twice for the third-straight campaign. Overall, the Mammoth own a 9-5 series advantage over the blue and yellow squad - And it was Colorado who was victorious the last time the teams met, having posted a dramatic 13-12 win in Duluth, Georgia last February.

Entering the holiday weekend, the Mammoth are one of six teams bringing matching 1-1 records into Week 5, currently positioned fifth overall in the league standings and ahead of each of the other five squads at said mark with 17 goals for and 15 goals against. In what appears to be another parity-ridden season in the making, the (2-0) Rochester Knighthawks and (2-0) Halifax Thunderbirds remain the only unbeaten teams through Week 4 - An early reminder of how important these head-to-head showdowns are for teams around the league within the third season embracing the NLL's unified standings and associated regular season schedule.

After putting another stellar performance on display the last time the Burgundy Boys were on the turf, Ward is bringing an elite 7.50 goals-against average into Week 5 after holding the Vancouver Warriors to a mere seven goals and most recently limiting the Philadelphia Wings to eight conversions. Having stopped 74-of-89 shots faced, Ward also owns a shiny .831 save percentage as new faces in Connor Nock, Dylan Hess and Ari Stevens have looked every bit the part of NLL regulars during their first tastes of professional action.

Yet, it's rookie faceoff specialist Matthew Paolatto who remains tied with veteran defenseman Jordan Gilles with a team-high 17 loose balls following Colorado's first two contests. Gilles, who recorded seven loose balls against the Wings, officially passed former Mammoth defenseman and captain John Gallant with the third-most loose ball recoveries in Mammoth franchise history, now with 786 to his name as Gilles continues his tenth professional campaign, all with Colorado.

After going 16-for-20 at the dot during the Mammoth's season-opener, the Rutgers alumnus recorded an 8-for-19 slate against Philadelphia, thus keeping his win percentage above the 60% clip through two games (now 24-for-39 entering Week 5). The Swarm have used a variety of personnel for faceoff draws so far this season, seeing reps from Ben Trumble (2-for-19), Jordan MacIntosh (3-for-9), Jeremi Phoenix-Lefebvre (3-for-9) and Jack Travassos (5-for-27), so Mammoth fans can expect to see a few different numbers duke it out with Paolatto Saturday night. Per usual, Mammoth captain Robert Hope remains leading the blocked shot charge, with four to his name, while rookie Dylan Hess and Will Malcom are tied with a team-best three caused turnovers through two games.

Malcom continues to pace Mammoth scorers with a team-high 13 points (8g, 5a), while Ryan Lee's 10 points (2g, 8a) represent the only other double-digit total through two weeks. With just five total players having logged conversions so far, one of them being defenseman Jalen Chaster, who played in the O-zone for most of Week 3's contest, Colorado's group of forwards will need to increase production on a per-game basis if the squad hopes to continue inching out these low-scoring battles. When we consider Andrew Kew is one of said five mentioned talents to hit the scoresheet, who's currently on Colorado's Injured Reserve List, the team is bringing just four active players with existing tallies into Saturday's Week 5 showdown. Which means Braedon Saris (0g, 2a), Thomas Vela (0g, 4a) and Ben McDonald (0g, 2a) need to take advantage of their on-field opportunities. At the same time, Saris recorded two assists the last time Colorado hit the turf, which included his first professional point.

Dylan McIntosh (3g, 1a) seems to be fitting in well so far, but fans shouldn't be surprised to see forwards Owen Rahn or Jameson Bucktooth get a look sooner than later. Rahn has been a healthy scratch in both of Colorado's games so far, while the rookie in Bucktooth has yet to make his NLL debut, up and down between the team's Practice Player List and Active Roster so far.

Malcom trails just one man when it comes to goal-scoring leaders through Week 4, who comes in the form of forward Rob Hellyer. However, Hellyer has racked up his eight goals over the course of four contests with the Ottawa Black Bears, whereas Malcom has managed the same total in just two appearances.

Colorado Mammoth League Leaders

Goals: 8 - Will Malcom (T2nd)

Assists: 6 - Ryan Lee (T1st)

Points: 8 - Will Malcom (T2nd)

Power-Play Goals: 2 - Will Malcom (T2nd)

Shorthanded Goals: 1 - Will Malcom (T2nd)

Sock Tricks: 1 - Will Malcom (1st)

Blocked Shots: 4 - Robert Hope (T6th)

Save Percentage: .831 - Dillon Ward (7th)

Goals-Against Average: 7.50 - Dillon Ward (2nd)

Brett Dobson has enjoyed a stellar start to his season despite the Swarm sitting at 1-2 so far, with the netminder sporting a healthy 8.23 goals-against average and .842 save percentage, which rank fourth and second-best among all goaltenders so far, respectively. Most recently stopping 39-of-45 while limiting the Saskatchewan Rush to just six goals against, No. 45 on the other side of Saturday's looming showdown hasn't been the problem for the Swarm by any means. In fact, he's the reason they've been able to stay in the mix through the team's first three contests. That said, with Georgia producing just four goals against in that matchup, the Swarm offense will need to get back to its early-season production, earning nine and 11 conversions during their first two contests. Nolan Byrne (2g, 1a) was the only man to produce more than two points last weekend.

That said, forward Shayne Jackson remains the only member of the Swarm with double-digit point totals despite Georgia having completed three games already. Up to 10 points (7g, 3a) on the year, the former league MVP has paced the charge thus far while seeing a variety of personnel share the rest of the workload through Week 4. Kaleb Benedict (3g, 4a) and Byrne (4g, 3a) sit tied at seven points, each second-best on the squad, while Michael Grace (1g, 5a), Lyle Thompson (1g, 5a) and Bryan Cole (1g, 5a) round out the team's top contributors at this point in the young campaign. Fans are used to seeing a bit more out of Lyle, and knowing he's enjoyed some stellar performances in the past against Colorado suggests he'll bring his A-game come Saturday night at the LOUD HOUSE.

From there, it's a toss-up mix of unknown or unestablished threats on both sides of the ball. The Swarm have spent a majority of its early NLL Entry Draft selections on defensive talent the past few seasons, so, like the Mammoth, the Swarm may be looking to inch out some grueling, low-scoring battles throughout the season. Something along the lines of a 10-8 showdown could be in the cards, as the final game of the Saturday slate could very well feature another goaltending showcase between the likes of Dobson and Ward. Grace remains tied for the third-most caused turnovers on the season, with six to his name in three games, but that's the only top-ranking statistic individual personnel totes so far, meaning the Swarm will likely bring another team effort to Ball Arena in week 5.

Mammoth games can be viewed on Altitude TV and streamed live via ESPN+ and NLL+. Saturday's Dec. 27 showdown against the Georgia Swarm can be viewed nationally on ESPNU and streamed live on ESPN+ and NLL+.

Mammoth fans can keep an eye on coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest news, transactions and organizational updates throughout the 2025-26 NLL season.

Limited tickets for Colorado's Dec. 27 LOUD HOUSE Home Opener against the Georgia Swarm at Ball Arena remain available.







