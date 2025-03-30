Ryan Keenan Hero HL vs. COL

March 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Five goals, two assists and a whopping 19 shots on goal illuminated captain Ryan Keenan's night against the Mammoth!

Keenan highlights

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.