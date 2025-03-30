Ryan Keenan Hero HL vs. COL
March 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video
Five goals, two assists and a whopping 19 shots on goal illuminated captain Ryan Keenan's night against the Mammoth!
Keenan highlights
Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from March 30, 2025
- Knighthawks Outlast Seals in Final Seconds for Fifth Straight Win - Rochester Knighthawks
- Colorado Falls to 8-7 Via 17-12 Final in Saskatchewan - Colorado Mammoth
- Shanks and Keenan Pop off in Rush Home Win - Saskatchewan Rush
- Bandits Lose Second Consecutive One-Goal Game, Fall 13-12 to Warriors - Buffalo Bandits
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.