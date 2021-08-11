Rutledge Placed on Injured List, Emiliani Activated

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Wednesday that right-handed pitcher Jackson Rutledge has been placed on the Fredericksburg injured list, and infielder Leandro Emiliani has been activated.

Rutledge, 22, was activated from the injured list on August 10 and started Tuesday's game against Salem, pitching 1.1 hitless innings before departing. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 earned run average in three starts for the FredNats this season.

Emiliani, 21, was placed on the injured list for the second time this season on July 31. He is 2-for-20 in seven games for the FredNats, hitting one home run and added four runs batted in.

The active roster currently stands at 29.

