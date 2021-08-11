Down East Wood Ducks Roster Move and Game Notes

The Down East Wood Ducks, in conjunction with the Texas Rangers, have made the following roster moves affecting their active roster:

Xavier Valentin has returned from rehab and has been reinstated from the 7-day IL, he will wear #16

Konner Piotto has been transferred from Down East to Hickory

The Down East Wood Ducks roster currently sits at 28 active players with 12 on the injured list. An updated roster is Down East Wood Ducks continue their series with the Carolina Mudcats, tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Grainger Stadium. The Wood Ducks will send RHP

John Matthews (2-3, 6.98) to the mound and Carolina will turn to LHP Brandon Knarr (6-2, 3.99).

FLORENTINO AND ACUÑA POWER WOOD DUCKS TO WIN OVER CAROLINA: With a 4-2 win on Tuesday against the Carolina Mudcats, the Down East Wood Ducks won their fifth straight game. The pitching staff shut down the Mudcats with seven shutout innings and took a no-hitter to the sixth inning.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 29-19 (.604) on the road this season. This season, the Woodies have only lost two road series and are 5-2-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 40-22 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are the top team in all of MiLB in stolen bases (193) . Jayce Easley (45), Luisangel Acuña (29) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers. Only two members of the active roster do not have a stolen base.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: After taking 3-of-5 against Fayetteville two weeks ago and with a win last night, the Woodies are two games over .500 at home for the first time since May 13th when they won the first two games against the Carolina Mudcats.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 434 - 388 and 121 - 94 in the first two innings. Down East is 15-3 when they score first at home, and 40-12 overall when they score first.

BOUNCE BACK TIME: The pitching staff wrapped up the month of July with a 14-14 record and a 5.99 ERA. In 231.1 innings, they allowed 184 runs, and were outscored 184-166. July was the first month that the Wood Ducks didn't finish with a winning record. After losing their first two games in August, Down East is now 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA. The bats have woken up as well, outscoring opponents 45-23.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field. Currently they have a 29-19 road record and are 19-17 at home. When they suit up in their camo jerseys, the Wood Ducks have an 22-16 record overall, with a 4-4 record at home. Their green jersey has the best winning percentage (.632) with an 12-7 record this season. Down East has played ten games in specialty jersey's and are 6-4. As the Avocados Luchadores, they are 2-2 and are 1-1 as the Collard Greens at home this season.

ROLLER COASTER RIDE: After a great start to the season, the Woodies saw inconsistent play through June and most of July. Down East played .500 baseball in the month of July, going 14-14 with a team ERA of 5.99. After losing their first two games in August, the Woodie are now 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA. With their 4-2 win last night, Down East is outscoring their opponents 45-23 through seven games in August.

