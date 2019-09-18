Rush Announce Annual "Black and White Intrasquad Game"

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team will hold its annual "Black and White Intrasquad Game" on Saturday, October 5th, starting at 6 p.m. MST at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.

ALL FANS ARE INVITED TO ATTEND, FREE OF CHARGE. Donations will be accepted by members of Rushmore Hockey Association as fans enter the arena.

For a third year, the Rush will hold the annual scrimmage between teams drafted by Coach Tetrault and Coach Gates from the Training Camp roster to evaluate the team ahead of the start of the 2019-20 ECHL season. A live broadcast of the Coach's Draft will take place on the Rush's Facebook Page on Friday, October 4th at 1 p.m. MST.

The game will be played in two 25-minute halves, with four-on-four and three-on-three hockey to be featured during the second half. Following the halves, there will be a shootout round in which all players will participate, with all goals counting towards the final score to determine the winner.

Both teams will wear specialty Rushmore Thunder-themed jerseys in black and white, presented by Coca-Cola Bottling Company - High Country. The jerseys will be auctioned off between 5 p.m. MST and 8 p.m. MST on DASH via their website and mobile app, with all proceeds supporting Rushmore Hockey Association. DASH is a sports memorabilia auction app that allows users to bid on these specialty jerseys from anywhere they are located.

For more information on a full schedule for Training Camp 2019, as well as other details surrounding the "Black and White Intrasquad Game", follow along on www.rapidcityrush.com, and all of our social media platforms.

