Adirondack Names Alex Mann Head Equipment Manager

September 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that Alex Mann has been named the Head Equipment Manager.

Mann comes to Glens Falls after serving as the Head Equipment Manager at Robert Morris University for the past five seasons. The 25-year-old studied Sport Management at the University while working for the Colonials hockey team.

Mann got his start in the equipment business as an intern in his hometown of Portland, Maine with the Pirates of the American Hockey League. He was promoted to assistant in 2013-14.

"I'm very excited to join the Thunder staff," Mann said. "I'm looking forward to jumping into the world of pro hockey. I've heard great things about Glens Falls and the surrounding community. I am eager to get things started."

As Head Equipment Manager, Mann will oversee the day-to-day management and preparation of equipment needs for players and staff.

"Going back to our days in Portland, Alex and I always had a great working relationship," Thunder Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Alex Loh said. "He is a hard-working individual and has a great personality that will fit in well with the culture we built in this organization."

Single game and season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.