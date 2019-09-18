Cyclones Add Two More to Roster

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed forward Ryan Siroky and defenseman Theo Calvas to Standard Player Contracts (SPC) for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

"We are excited to add Ryan and Theo to the mix," said Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "Ryan is a strong 200-foot player that was a leader for Miami, and he will bring an element to our team that will combine physical play and hockey IQ. Theo played an important role on his team last year. He has been a strong defensive defensemen that has shown the ability to play against the top OHL players over the last few seasons."

Hailing from Manhattan Beach, CA, Siroky recently completed a successful collegiate career at Miami (OH) University, skating in 137 games across four seasons for the RedHawks. He accounted for 15 goals and 8 assists, along with 32 minutes in penalties.

"I am very excited to play for Cincinnati this upcoming season," remarked Siroky. "Coming from Miami, I am familiar with the city and have only heard great things about the organization and coaching staff. I am excited to get the season going, and continue its success from last year."

Prior to his collegiate days, he spent parts of four seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) seeing time with the Green Bay Gamblers, Bloomington Thunder, and Muskegon Lumberjacks. In 180 USHL contests, Siroky totaled 39 goals and 30 assists for 69 points, and helped the Gamblers to a Clark Cup Championship during the 2011-12 season. He was also an assistant captain in Green Bay in 2013-14, and captained the Thunder one season later.

Calvas made his pro debut late last season, appearing in four games for the Toledo Walleye. Prior to turning pro, the Southfield, MI, native spent four seasons in the OHL with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, Sarnia Sting, and North Bay Battalion. In 211 OHL games, Calvas amassed seven goals and 47 assists, along with 228 minutes in penalties.

"I've heard nothing but good things about the city and the organization, and I am very happy to be able to call myself a Cyclone," said Calvas. "The team was very successful last season, and I'm looking to be a contributing factor to another great year."

