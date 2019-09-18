Former Royals D David Drake Signs with AHL's Phantoms

September 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced Wednesday defenseman David Drake has signed an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season. Drake participated in Philadelphia Flyers training camp this week and the Flyers selected him in the seventh round (192 ov.) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. The Royals' 2019-20 season is presented by Tower Health and UPMC Health Plan.

As a rookie last season, Drake played one game with Lehigh Valley and skated in 64 games with Reading (1g, 8 pts., 48 PIM). The 24-year-old stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 195 pounds. In eight career contests with Lehigh Valley, Drake has two assists and a plus-two rating.

The left-handed shot is one of 32 former Royals to skate with Lehigh Valley or Philadelphia since the Royals became the ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2014.

Prior to starting his professional career, Drake scored 25 points (4g) in four seasons at the University of Connecticut and was an alternate captain as a junior and senior.

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

The first Royals' home game on Oct. 19 vs. Maine features a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special "Downtown Alive" concert on Penn Street before the home opener.

Reading's new five-game mini-plan includes a meal for every game, a Reading Royals Hat, an exclusive fan experience, an autographed team picture and a guaranteed giveaway for each of the 5 games. Purchase your seat or seats today by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting https://bit.ly/2LSHBp8.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.