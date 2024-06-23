Runge Delivers Solid Pitching Performance in Victory

June 23, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

BILLINGS, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads starting pitching staff was shorthanded entering this series with the Billings Mustangs on the road. Starting pitchers Alfredo Villa, and Dawson Day entered the week on the inactive list for Missoula leaving them with 4 available starting pitchers. In game 5 of the 6 game set Saturday, the PaddleHeads would have had none of those arms available. For the 2nd time this season, Missoula would call upon Collin Runge to get the start having had experience on the mound the last 2 seasons in the Pioneer League. Surely the PaddleHeads normal 3rd baseman entered the start with a tight leash. Behind success with a knuckleball, Runge would prove to not need it.

The 3rd year pro would pitch to contact extremely well throughout the course of the outing that would last all the way to the 7th inning. The Billings attack would be limited to just 2 runs in those frames. The PaddleHeads offense would provide enough punch in the early innings on the flipside to back the effort in the spot start for Runge in an 8-5 win for Missoula.

