Range Riders Run Rampant on Voyagers in Sunday Blowout

June 23, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (20-10) are the second team in the Pioneer League to 20 wins after blowing out the Great Falls Voyagers (6-24) by a score of 20-5 on Sunday afternoon at Glacier Bank Park. Chad Castillo and Ty Penner each hit two home runs and Christian Kirtley added another as the Range Riders rolled to a fifth straight win.

It was Castillo that got the party started with a moonshot over the right field fence to make it 1-0. Penner matched that with a solo shot in his first at-bat as a Range Rider later that inning. A bases loaded hit-by-pitch added one more in the second, before a two-run single by Christian Kirtley capped off a five-run fifth. Penner would then homer again in the next inning, and in the fourth Ben Fitzgerald had an RBI double before Christian Kirtley smashed a two-run blast. Freddy Guilamo had a run scoring double in the fifth, then Andy Atwood tagged a sac fly to make it 11-0.

After three runs by Great Falls, Glacier put it to bed in the sixth, scoring nine runs in the inning. A bases loaded walk and a wild pitch each scored one, while Atwood brought home two more on a single. Fitzgerald then snagged two more RBIs with a double off the wall. One of those runs across the plate was Gabe Howell, who made his return to a Range Rider uniform after Glacier acquired him in a trade from the Lexington Legends. Castillo put a cherry on it a little later when he pelted a shot over the left field fence to make it 20 runs for the hosts.

Kaleb Sophy grabbed the win on the mound, fired 5.1 with nine strikeouts and three runs against. Tyler Clayton hammed out two innings with three strikeouts, before Jack Lynch pitched a scoreless ninth.

The Range Riders now battle the first place Missoula Paddleheads for six games in the Garden City. While the team is on the road, you can listen at 1240 AM, 102.7 FM, SAM1240.com, or the KSAM-AM app. First pitch is Tuesday at 7:05 PM.

