25 Hit Effort Highlights PaddleHeads Win over Billings

June 23, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







BILLINGS, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads made their final regular season appearance at Dehler Park in Billings on Sunday afternoon in the final contest of a 6 game set with the Mustangs. Missoula was in search of yet another series win in the matchup having won 3 games going into the contest. The PaddleHeads attack failed to get off to a quick start in the 1st inning like the day prior in a scoreless frame. That would prove to be the only time the Missoula offense would be held in check.

The PaddleHeads tallied more than 20 hits for the 2nd time in the series in a 25 hit onslaught of the Mustangs. Missoula would also tally runs in every inning after the 1st with singles playing a big role. 23 of Missoula's hits on the day would also be singles as 8 batters would finish the contest with 2 hits or more. Scoring 12 of the game's last 13 runs, Missoula would cruise to an 18-8 win over Billings to claim a series win over the Mustangs on the road.

After briefly trailing after the 1st, the PaddleHeads would quickly get to the lead in the 2nd beginning its long stretch of success. After an RBI groundout tied the game, Jaylon Lee would put the PaddleHeads in front by a score of 2-1 on an infield single. Josh Elvir would extend the lead in the next frame to 2 on a 2-run single to right. The Texas native would be the driving force for the offense throughout in a 5-for-6 performance.

The Billings attack would keep the Mustangs in it leading up to the middle frames. A 2-run single from Jacob Kline would knot things up at 3 in the 3rd inning with 2-outs. The former PaddleHead would knock in a pair in the loss in a 2-for-5 day at the plate. The PaddleHeads offense would also seemingly have a rebuttal for any production from the Mustangs point of view.

Singles from Roberto Pena, and Cameron Thompson in the 4th, and 5th innings would bring home 3 runs in those innings as Missoula would get out to a 6-3 advantage. Thompson would score 3 runs in the win finishing 3-for-5 at the plate. Pena would also tally 3 hits as part of a 3-for-7 performance. The Mustangs would keep hanging around in the middle innings however behind another rally in the 5th.

Billings would find itself in front for the 2nd time in the 5th inning thanks to a 4-run rally. A double from Patrick Mills would get the rally going, knocking in a pair of runs making the score 6-5.

Another double from Abe Valdez would then knot things up before a single from Briley Knight gave the Mustangs the lead back at 7-6. Valdez and Knight were both productive in the contest with Valdez finishing 3-for-4 and Knight finishing 2-for-4. The Missoula attack would prove to have too much firepower in the end however and would begin to pull away behind a big rally in the 7th.

After scoring no more than 2 runs in a single inning, the PaddleHeads would break through with a 6-run rally in the top of the 7th bringing 11 batters to the plate. RBI singles from Alec Sanchez, Mike Rosario, Collin Runge, and Taylor Smith would all fan the flames in the inning as Missoula would take a 13-7 lead in the frame. Billings would never see the deficit fall below 5 runs after this stretch of success.

Smith, and Sanchez both contributed off the bench for the PaddleHeads finishing 2-for-3.

Rosario would knock in 4 runs over the course of the contest in a 3-for-7 day at the plate while Runge finished 2-for-6 with 3 RBIs.

2 More RBI singles in the 8th inning from Rosario, and Pena would help put the finishing touches on the ballgame as Missoula would extend its lead to 16-8. 2 More would score in the 9th as well bringing the PaddleHeads final margin of victory to 10. Singles to bring in runs would be the theme of the day Sunday as Missoula would tally 10 RBI singles over the course of the contest.

The PaddleHeads (23-7) took the final 3 games of the series with the Mustangs (15-15) clinching the series victory with the win Sunday. Missoula will now return home to square off with an opponent for the 1st time this season in a battle between 2 treasure state teams.

Their opposition will be the Glacier Range Riders (20-10) in the 1st game of a 6-game slate Tuesday night. This series will see the top 2 teams in the Pioneer League squaring off with the 2nd place Range Riders coming into town. Glacier currently is in 2nd place alone in the Pioneer League standings sitting 3 games off the pace. First pitch from Allegiance Field at Ogren Park is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. If you cannot make it to the ballpark, tune in on ESPN Radio Missoula 102.9 F.M. and 1029espn.com.

