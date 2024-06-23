Comeback Falls Short in 8-5 Loss

Mustangs' ninth inning rally falls short in 8-5 loss to Missoula.

Billings had a letdown start from right-hander Logan Lee, as he went just two innings and gave up five runs in the first, with a two-run homer to Roberto Pena to start the game, and one run in the sixth and receives the loss.

Missoula sent Colin Runge, a knuckleballer, to the plate and he lasted seven innings giving up a two-run home run to Gabe Wurtz in the bottom of the third, but that's all the Mustangs would get off Runge with four hits and two walks and he earned the win.

Sayer Diederich stunned Mustangs fans tonight with four innings giving up just one run on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts, as he tossed a personal season-high in innings pitched with a dominant sinker-slider combo.

Brendan Medoro gave up a hit and three walks, but tossed two innings scoreless. The right-hander has now tossed his last 13.2 innings without giving up an earned run.

Missoula added another run in the fifth on a one-out single by Mike Rosario, and he scored on a sac fly by Josh Elvir to make it 6-2.

The Paddleheads collected another run in the top of the ninth off AJ Riddle with an RBI single by Cameron Thompson. Riddle did not receive an earned run due to an error the prior at bat on a ball hit by Taylor Smith to Blake Evans at short.

Pat Mills led off the ninth with a full count walk, which led to the next four Mustangs reaching safely. Jacob Kline singled, while Briley Knight had a knock.

Evan Blum came through with a two-RBI single to score Mills and Kline, while Mitch Moralez singled home Knight in a pinch-hit situation to make it an 8-5 game.

Evans flew out to deep center without an advance from Blum, who stood at second. Taylor Lomack struck out looking in a full count, but challenged the pitch, which the scorekeeper ruled inconclusive and lost the challenge for out number two.

Travis Holt, the tying run, walked in another full count to bring the winning run to the plate in Gabe Wurtz. He stung a ball into the right-center field gap, but with the wind blowing in, it fell harmlessly into Rosario's glove to end the ballgame.

Billings searches for a series-split against league-leading Missoula Sunday afternoon for Shipton's Big R Pups in the Park day. Tickets are $5 for your dog, and all proceeds from dog tickets go to the local humane society.

Coverage starts at 12:45 p.m. with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

