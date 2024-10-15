Run the Table: 2024 Spokane Indians Season Recap

October 15, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







APRIL: The weather might have been cold but the Spokane Indians certainly weren't. The team started the season with eight straight wins-a new franchise record-and raced out to an early lead in the Northwest League standings that they would never relinquish.

RECORD: 13-5

STAT OF THE MONTH: 1.84-the ERA of Spokane's starting rotation in April

TOP OFFENSIVE PERFORMERS: Kyle Karros (.333/.443/.530, 8 2B, 14 RBI), Dyan Jorge (.324 AVG, 8 SB, 10 RBI), Braiden Ward (.310 AVG, 4 2B, 4 3B, 8 SB, 1.026 OPS)

TOP PITCHERS: Zach Agnos (6 G, 3-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 SV), Blake Adams (3 GS, 2-0, 0.53 ERA), Braxton Hyde (5 G, 1-0, 0.96 ERA), Carson Skipper (8 G, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 SV), Mason Green (4 GS, 2-2, 1.42 ERA), Victor Juarez (1.96 ERA), Sean Sullivan (3 GS, 1-0, 2.87, 23 K/1 BB), Chase Dollander (3 GS, 2.93 ERA, 27 K/5 BB)

TOP MOMENT: The No. 9 overall draft pick out of the University of Tennessee, Chase Dollander arrived in Spokane with high expectations. It's safe to say he delivered. The right-hander set the tone for the season early, tossing five no-hit innings with eight strikeouts as the Indians defeated Vancouver, 4-2, on Opening Night at Avista Stadium.

MAY: The Indians came back to earth after a scorching first month but still remained atop the Northwest League standings lead thanks to standout months from Braiden Ward, whose strong played earned him a promotion to Hartford on May 21st, and Sean Sullivan, who tossed the first nine-inning complete game in the minors this year on May 30th.

RECORD: 13-14 (26-19 overall)

STAT OF THE MONTH: 6-the number of bases stolen by Braiden Ward on May 3rd

TOP OFFENSIVE PERFORMERS: Braiden Ward (.362 AVG, 2 HR, 12 RBI, 10 SB), Juan Guerrero (.286 AVG, 7 2B, 3 HR, 18 RBI, 6 SB), Robby Martin Jr. (.273 AVG, 4 HR, 18 RBI)

TOP PITCHERS: Carson Skipper (11 G, 2-0, 0.68 ERA, 2 SV), Sean Sullivan (5 GS, 1-2, 2.14 ERA, 34 K/3 BB), Zach Agnos (7 G, 1-1, 2.25 ERA, 4 SV)

TOP MOMENT: Braiden Ward has always been known for his speed but the fleet-footed outfielder took it to another level on Friday, May 3rd. The 25-year-old reached in all five plate appearances, doubled twice scored three times, and stole a career-high six bases in Spokane's 7-6 win over Eugene. Ward's six stolen bases-including a straight steal of home in the first inning-was a feat that had not been done in the Minors since at least 2005 and not done in AL/NL history dating back to 1901.

JUNE: The Indians got back to their winning ways in June with a breakout month from Cole Carrigg and strong support from new arrivals like Jake Snider and GJ Hill. Spokane's offense had its best overall month of the season while Chase Dollander and Sean Sullivan continued to anchor the league's top starting rotation. The team punched their ticket to the postseason on June 17th as they clinched the Northwest League first half title with a 5-4 extra-inning win over the Canadians in Vancouver.

RECORD: 18-10 (44-29 overall)

STAT OF THE MONTH: .293-the team's collecting batting average in June

TOP OFFENSIVE PERFORMERS: Cole Carrigg (.403 AVG, 8 RBI, 8 SB), Kyle Karros (.333 AVG, 4 HR, 17 RBI), Juan Guerrero (.323 AVG, 18 RBI, 8 SB), Jake Snider (.317 AVG, .456 OBP, 3 HR, 11 RBI)

TOP PITCHERS: Zach Agnos (8 G, 0.00 ERA, 4 SV), Brayan Castillo (9 G, 1-1, 1.93 ERA), Chase Dollander (4 GS, 2-0, 2.38 ERA, 32 K/7 BB), Mason Green (4 GS, 2-2, 2.57 ERA), Sean Sullivan (3 GS, 2-0, 2.84 ERA, 19 K/2 BB)

TOP MOMENT: Along came a Snider. Down to their last out and trailing Hillsboro by four runs, Spokane's Jake Snider stepped to plate in front of a 5,476 fans at Avista Stadium on Saturday, June 8th. Cue the "The Natural" theme. Snider electrified the Indians faithful and his teammates with a game-tying grand slam off Hops reliever Zane Russell as Spokane rallied to the send the game to extras.

JULY: Spokane finished July with their best monthly winning percentage (.739) of the season despite the promotion of staff ace Chase Dollander to the Hartford Yard Goats. The Indians opened the month with three shutouts in their first four games and would add three walk-off wins for good measure.

RECORD: 17-6 (61-35 overall)

STAT OF THE MONTH: 3-the number of consecutive shutouts Spokane recorded against the Tri-City Dust Devils from July 2-4.

TOP OFFENSIVE PERFORMERS: Kyle Karros (.349 AVG, 8 2B, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 1.054 OPS), Jesus Bugarin (.324 AVG, 2 HR, 10 RBI), Bryant Betancourt (.274 AVG, 5 HR, 10 RBI, .846 OPS), Cole Carrigg (.271 AVG, 5 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 13 RBI, 10 SB)

TOP PITCHERS: Carson Skipper (6 G, 2-0, 0.00 ERA, 3 SV), Sean Sullivan (3 GS, 3-0, 0.60 ERA, 25 K/2 BB), Brayan Castillo (7 G, 1.00 ERA, 4 SV), Chase Dollander (2 GS, 1-0, 1.13 ERA, 19 K/3 BB)

TOP MOMENT: Kyle Karros put the finishing touches on an outstanding month-both for the team and himself-with a walk-off, two-run double against the Hillsboro Hops on July 30th. Honorable Mention: Chase Dollander getting the start for the American League in the All-Star Futures Game wearing a Redband Rally hat.

AUGUST/SEPT: The Indians played roughly .500 ball over the season's final month and change but had built enough of a lead in the standings to cruise to a second half Northwest League title. The month of August heralded the arrival of No. 3 overall Charlie Condon, who had four hits including a home run in just his second game with Spokane on August 2nd in Pasco.

RECORD: 18-16 (79-51 overall)

STAT OF THE MONTH: 7-home runs clubbed by GJ Hill in August (the most by an Indians player in a calendar month in 2024)

TOP OFFENSIVE PERFORMERS: Jean Perez (.333 AVG, HR, 14 RBI), Cole Carrigg (.264 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI, 15 SB), GJ Hill (.296 AVG, 10 HR, 18 RBI)

TOP PITCHERS: Mason Green (3 G, 2 GS, 2-0, 0.00 ERA), Sam Weatherly (10 G, 2-0, 0.00 ERA, 5 SV), Victor Juarez (5 GS, 1.72 ERA, 35 K/6 BB)

TOP MOMENT: The Indians had Vancouver's number all season long, recording a 20-8 record against the Canadians that included a 13-0 trouncing at Avista Stadium on August 15th. One of Spokane's best single game efforts of the year saw Michael Prosecky and three relievers combine on a shutout while Kyle Karros and GJ Hill both homered as part of a 17-hit barrage from the offense.

Northwest League Championship Series: Spokane Indians vs. Vancouver Canadians

GAME 1: Jose Cordova capped off a perfect night at the plate with a tie-breaking single in the top of the ninth as the Indians outlasted the Canadians, 4-3, in the opening game of the Northwest League Championship Series in Vancouver. Cordova finished the evening 3-for-3 with a stolen base while GJ Hill and Bryant Betancourt both homered in the win.

GAME 2: The Indians and Canadians traded runs in a tense back-and-forth affair with Vancouver emerging triumphant, 4-3, at Nat Bailey Stadium. Kyle Karros got the Indians on the board in the first with a long solo home run to center and finished 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in defeat.

GAME 3: The Spokane Indians fell into an early 2-0 hole against the Canadians and looked in serious trouble after failing to record a hit through the games first four innings. The Northwest League's first and second half champions weren't about to go down without a fight though. The Indians got one back in the fifth on an RBI single from Andy Perez and two more the next inning to take the lead over a feisty Vancouver squad. Spokane's bullpen took it from there, closing out the game with four scoreless frames as the Indians hung on for a 3-2 win over the C's at Patterson Baseball Complex.

GAME 4: A memorable season for the Spokane Indians ending in fitting fashion on Saturday, September 14th at Patterson Baseball Complex-with one of the most talented teams in recent history lifting a Northwest League Championship trophy high aloft. After the two teams decided nine innings wasn't enough, Kyle Karros took a fastball off the arm with the bases loaded in the bottom of the tenth as the Indians stunned the Canadians, 3-2, for their first NWL title since 2008.

Northwest League Awards

MVP - Kyle Karros

Pitcher of the Year - Sean Sullivan

Northwest League All-Stars: Zach Agnos, Cole Carrigg, Chase Dollander, Kyle Karros, Carson Skipper, Sean Sullivan

League Leaders

AVG - Kyle Karros (.311)

HR - Cole Carrigg (16)

RBI - Kyle Karros (78)

OBP - Kyle Karros (.390)

SLG - Kyle Karros (.485)

OPS - Kyle Karros (.875)

H - Kyle Karros (147)

2B - Kyle Karros (33)

3B - Cole Carrigg (11)

TB - Kyle Karros (229)

R - Dyan Jorge (82)

W - Mason Green (9)

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from October 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.