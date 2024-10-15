C's Unveil 2025 Schedule

October 15, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians return to action for the 2025 season on Friday, April 4 at Tri-City and kick-off their home schedule on Tuesday, April 15 against Spokane to begin their 14th season as the High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Like in 2024, all C's home games Tuesday through Thursday will begin at 7:05 p.m. From April to June, Friday through Sunday games start at 1:05 p.m. Saturday start times switch to 7:05 p.m. from July through September.

Much of the campaign's first month is spent on the road. The C's play nine games in ten days between April 4 and April 13 then return to Vancouver for their first of only eight April games at The Nat. As the weather improves in May, so do the number of home dates for the Canadians; they play a season-high 15 times on Ontario Street that month.

13 of 25 June games and 12 of 24 July contests are at Rogers Field at The Nat before the C's spend the majority of August on the road. The only six September games on the docket are all at home as well, including the season finale on Sunday, September 7.

Vancouver will play Hillsboro (30), Tri-City (27), Spokane (27), Eugene (24) and Everett (24) over the course of the Northwest League season. The Hops (18) and the AquaSox (15) will visit The Nat the most next year.

For tickets and more information throughout the offseason, visit CanadiansBaseball.com or call 604-872-5232.

