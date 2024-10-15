Sox Alumni Announced as Gold Glove Finalists

Everett, WA:Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and utility player Dylan Moore have been selected as finalists at their positions for the 2024 Rawlings American League Gold Glove Award, as announced today by the Rawlings Sporting Goods Company and Major League Baseball. Second baseman Ketel Marte was also named as a finalist in the National League.

RALEIGH: Is one of three finalists for the American League Gold Glove Award at catcher, along with Jake Rogers (Detroit) and Freddy Fermin (Kansas City). Moore is one of three American League finalists at the utility position, along with Mauricio Dubón (Houston) and Willi Castro (Minnesota).

Raleigh who played for the AquaSox in 2018, a first-time finalist, led MLB catchers in catcher caught stealing (26) and innings caught (1122.0) in 2024, while also leading American League catchers in framing runs (13) and tying for AL lead in defensive runs saved (16). Raleigh also led the Mariners pitching staff to a 3.30 ERA while he was behind the plate, best catcher ERA in the Majors.

This is the second-consecutive season that Raleigh has led the Majors in catcher caught stealing (26), having also led the league with 24 catcher caught stealing in 2023. Cal is only the third catcher to lead the Majors in CCS in consecutive seasons (since it was tracked in 1974), joining Jim Sundberg in 1975-76 (Sundberg tied for the ML lead in '75) and Hall of Famer Gary Carter in 1982-83.

Raleigh also led all Mariners players in games played (153), becoming the first primary catcher in franchise history to lead his team in games played.

MOORE: A first-time finalist, excelled across 6 defensive positions for the Mariners in 2024: shortstop (49 G), third base (45 G), second base (37 G), left field (22 G), first base (11 games) and center field (1 G). Across the 6 positions, he made only 5 errors in 436 total chances, posting a .989 fielding percentage. Moore appeared in four games with the AquaSox in 2023 as part of a rehab assignment.

Among players who played every infield position (1B, 2B, 3B, SS), Moore led all American League players with 2.2 bWAR in 2024. Moore was 1 of only 2 players in MLB to appear in at least 135 total games, while spending time at every infield position.Since making his debut in 2019, Moore is 1 of only 4 American League players to appear defensively across 8 defensive positions (all except catcher).

MARTE: A two-time All Star with the Arizona Diamondbacks, played for the AquaSox in 2012 and appeared in a handful for games in 2016 on a rehab assignment. Marte was having a career best defensive season at second base prior to suffering a high ankle sprain in August finishing the season with a .990 fielding percentage.

RAWLINGS GOLD GLOVE AWARD. The award is presented annually, one for each position, in both the American and National League. The Gold Glove has honored the best defenders at each position since 1957. Major League managers and coaches vote within their league, accounting for 75 percent of the selection process. The other 25 percent is conducted by the sabermetrics community. Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners will be announced on Sunday, November 3 on ESPN's Baseball Tonight.

