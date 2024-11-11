Rui Returns to Barnstormers

November 11, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have re-signed kicker Gabriel Rui to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Rui (5-11, 195, Kansas) returns to the Iowa Barnstormers for his fifth season with the team. Rui originally joined the Iowa Barnstormers midway through the 2021 IFL season, appearing in seven regular season games and one playoff game where he completed 34 of 38 PATs and 12 of 14 field goals.

During the 2022 season, Rui quickly made a name for himself. Appearing in 16 regular season games and one playoff game, Rui completed 70 of 77 PATs, 20 of 34 field goals, and one deuce earning league honors on Second Team All-IFL. He continued his success in 2023, appearing in 15 games where he completed 56 of 62 PATs, nailed 11 field goals, and a league leading 12 deuces. Despite being snubbed by the IFL in post-season awards, Rui proved to be the best kicker in the league.

With a chip on his shoulder, Rui returned in 2024 appearing in all 16 games completing 70 of 74 PATs, ranking third in the league with a 45.5% field goal percentage, and totaling 12 deuces earning his rightful place on First Team All-IFL and being named the IFL Special Teams Player of the Year.

""The return of the best kicker in the IFL is a blessing that can't be understated," said Coach Mogensen. "Gabriel had offers from literally every other IFL team, so for him to believe in me and our organization is a huge testament. He is a weapon as a kicker, a team captain, and leader. I can't be more excited for him to be returning here to the Barnstormers in 2025. Even though he won IFL Special Teams Player of the Year in 2024, I think his best football is still in front of him"

Rui will join the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

