Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Anthony Hayes

November 11, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DL Anthony Hayes for the 2025 season.

Anthony Hayes (6-5, 260) is entering his third year on an Indoor Football League (IFL) roster. However, this will be his second year with the Green Bay Blizzard. Hayes initially joined the team in 2023; now, after some time away, he returns to Green Bay. He is a great athlete and native of Panama City, Florida, who can make big plays in the defensive trenches.

Before Hayes began his professional career, he played for the Texas A&M Commerce Lions in 2021. He played ten games and totaled 27 tackles, seven and a half tackles for loss, five and a half sacks, one pass breakup, two forced fumbles, and a blocked kick. Hayes filled up the stat sheet while he was in college, which made him an exciting prospect for professional teams.

As many Blizzard fans know, Hayes began his professional career playing for the team in 2023. He appeared in 11 games on the Green Bay defensive line, accruing 28 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three and a half sacks, and one pass breakup. His play earned him IFL honors with an All-IFL Rookie Team selection. The following year, Hayes went back to his home state and signed with the Jacksonville Sharks, who were entering their first year in the IFL. Unfortunately, an injury kept him off the turf for most of the season.

There will be a homecoming in March of 2025 as Hayes returns to Green Bay. In a season that sees the debut of a new field and new jerseys, there is much excitement building. The D-Lineman had one thing to say to Blizzard fans, "I'm back."

