Rozek Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

SCHAUMBURG, IL -The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, are pleased to announce that Aaron Rozek has been selected as the Frontier League's Pitcher of the Week.

Rozek carved up the Joliet Slammers in his lone start of the week on May 24. The lefty tossed the first complete game shutout of the season in the league and just the fourth nine-inning shutout in franchise history. Rozek allowed only four hits and did not reach 100 pitches in a 3-0 shutout, the second shutout victory of the homestand. The Minnesota native did not walk a batter and struck out five. The Schaumburg pitching staff currently leads the league with a 2.22 ERA.

Rozek is in his first season with the Boomers after being acquired in the offseason as a player to be named in a trade with the Southern Illinois Miners. The second-year professional has allowed just five runs in three starts on the year and sits 1-1 with a 2.65 ERA in 17 innings with 13 strikeouts.

Schaumburg has seen 14 weekly award winners in franchise history. Pointstreak, the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation, makes the selections every week and has been selecting winners since 2014. Rozek's award is the fifth for a Schaumburg hitter and the first since August of 2016.

