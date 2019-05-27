Freedom Shortstop Wobrock Earns Player of the Week

FLORENCE, Ky - The Frontier League announced Monday, that Florence Freedom, presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, shortstop Austin Wobrock earned Player of the Week honors after a tremendous five game stretch at the plate.

Wobrock finished the week batting .500 (9-18) with a double and 4 RBI, helping the Freedom earn a series victory over the Washington Wild Things, and a two-game split with the Southern Illinois Miners. The veteran is now hitting .313 for the season, the third best mark on the club with 6 runs batted in. Wobrock will also carry a five-game hitting streak to the dish when he steps in the box on Tuesday night.

2019 marks the fourth season in which Wobrock has donned the crimson and white, and the shortstop is coming off his best season at the plate in 2018 when he finished the year batting .285 as the Freedom lead-off hitter. The Costa Mesa, CA native has played gold glove caliber defense since he arrived in Florence in 2016.

Wobrock will take the field next on Tuesday, when Florence travels to GCS Credit Union Ballpark in Sauget, IL for a three-game set with the Gateway Grizzlies. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 7:05 p.m. CST.

The Florence Freedom are members of the Independent Frontier League and play all home games at UC Health Stadium located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, KY. The Freedom can be found online at florencefreedom.com, or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

