Boomers Washed out on Memorial Day

May 27, 2019





SCHAUMBURG, IL -The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, were rained out in a Memorial Day game with the Joliet Slammers.

The contest will be made up on Tuesday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m. as a single contest on a previously scheduled off day.

The Boomers (10-5), winners of three straight, hit the road for the next six contests beginning on Tuesday night at 5:35 p.m. in Ohio against the Lake Erie Crushers. The team is back at home on June 2. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets or call 847-461-3695.

