Royals Unified Kickoff Season against Murray High School Unified
Utah Royals Unified is gearing up for their inaugural match against Murray High School Unified. The game will take place at America First Stadium following the Utah Royals' game against the San Diego Wave.
Utah Royals Unified assembled a talented roster during their tryouts earlier this summer. Led by head coach Jenna Holland, assistant coach Madi Holland, and goalkeeping coach Helen Segura, the team is eager to showcase their skills in this exciting matchup.
