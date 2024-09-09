Alex Morgan's Iconic Send-off Highlights San Diego Wave FC's Match at Snapdragon Stadium

September 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC's Alex Morgan waves to the crowd after her final professional match

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC took the field at Snapdragon Stadium in front of 26,516 as the club honored forward Alex Morgan who played in her final professional match. Despite a 4-1 loss to North Carolina, the night was defined by a poignant tribute to Morgan's iconic career.

Following a goal by both clubs in the first 12 minutes of play, the match would stop in the 13th minute, in a nod to Morgan's famous jersey number, as the legend was subbed out of the game. All eyes in the stadium were drawn to center field, as Morgan, surrounded by teammates, unlaced her cleats for one last time to end her remarkable career.

North Carolina would score two more goals to earn the three points on the road.

Next on the schedule: San Diego travels to face Utah Royals on Saturday, Sept. 14 at America First Field. The match is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. PT and will air on ion.

Notes:

Captain Alex Morgan played her final professional match of her career after announcing her retirement on Thursday, Sept. 6. The legendary forward was subbed off to a standing ovation at Snapdragon Stadium in the 15th minute of play.

The match marked Morgan's 63rd appearance for the Wave, commemorated by a No. 63 jersey given to Morgan in a pregame ceremony.

Morgan finished her career with 150 regular season appearances in the NWSL while scoring 60 goals and 23 assists.

Defender Kennedy Wesley scored her first regular-season goal of the year. The goal marked Wesley's second goal scored by a header as the first came in the NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup against Bay FC on July 20.

Forward Maria Sanchez assisted her fourth goal for San Diego this season which is more than any other Wave player.

Six of the club's last eight goals in all competitions have involved María Sánchez.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 1:4 North Carolina Courage

Scoring Summary:

NC - Hopkins (3) (Berkley, 1) 4'

SD - Wesley (1) (Sánchez, 4) 13'

NC - Rauch (1) (Berkley, 2) 21'

NC - St. Georges (3) (Berkley, 3) 45'

Misconduct Summary:

NC - O'Sullivan (Caution) 8'

SD - Sheridan (Red) 60'

Attendance: 26,516

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan, D Westphal, D Girma, D Wesley, D McNabb, M Doniak (Colaprico HT), M van Egmond (Lundkvist 63'), M Barcenas, F Sánchez, F Morgan © (Ali 15), F Cascarino (Beall 63')

Subs not used: GK Messner, D Morroni, M Ascanio, F Jakobsson, F Bennett

North Carolina Courage: GK Murphy, D Rauch, D Williams, D Berkley, D Kurtz, M Weatherholt, M O'Sullivan ©, M George, M Sanchez, F St. Georges (Gomes 73'), F Lussi (Pinto 73'), F Hopkins (Wingate 61')

Subs not used: GK Bova, D McLean, D Bell, M Speck, M Pickett, F Vine

Stats Summary: SD / NC

Shots: 11 / 15

Shots on Target: 4 / 6

Saves: 2 / 3

Corners: 6 / 5

Fouls: 4 / 7

Offsides: 2 / 1

Possession: 49% / 51%

