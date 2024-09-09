Houston Dash Sign Forward Michelle Alozie to Two-Year Contract Extension

September 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and forward Michelle Alozie have agreed to a new two-year contract that will commence on Jan. 1, 2025. The forward is one of four players that recently signed a contract extension with the team following the new collective bargaining agreement between the NWSL and NWSL Players Association.

"Michelle has embraced so much of what makes Houston special and we are thrilled that she chose to re-sign with the Dash. Her impact on the field is well documented and we look forward to her continued development for both club and country," Houston Dash President, Jessica O'Neill said. "We are also proud of everything Michelle has accomplished off the field and her contributions to our community. Her work in cancer research is remarkable and highlights the vast interests our players bring to the team."

Alozie joined the Dash as a national team replacement player in 2021 and signed a contract later that season. The Nigerian international signed a two-year contract extension through the 2024 season and will now remain in Houston through the 2026 season. The new two-year contract includes a mutual option for the 2027 NWSL regular season.

"Houston will always hold a special place in my heart; this is where I began my professional career and earned so many opportunities to grow on-and-off the field," Alozie said. "I'm optimistic about the future of the organization and want to contribute to this club's success. I am cognizant of the work ahead and I'm thrilled to be a part of this team for years to come."

The forward has appeared in 54 games for the Dash across all competitions since 2021. Alozie has also played on both ends of the field for the team as a forward and defender throughout her time in Houston. She has scored six goals and tallied two assists for the Dash in all competitions.

At the international level, Alozie earned her first senior cap for the Nigerian National Team in Houston in June 2021 and scored her first goal for the Super Falcons at Shell Energy Stadium against Portugal that summer. She led Nigeria to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and recently represented the Dash at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. That was the first appearance at the Olympic Games for the Super Falcons since the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

The 27-year-old graduated from Yale University with a degree in molecular biology and spent one season at the University of Tennessee. She scored 19 goals and finished with 13 assists across three seasons for Yale. She earned Ivy League Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors and first-team All-Conference recognition at Yale. She finished with three goals in 17 appearances for the Lady Vols in her final season at the collegiate level.

