Chicago Red Stars Sign Forward Jenna Bike to Two-Year Extension

September 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars have signed forward, Jenna Bike, to a two-year extension contract that will keep the Connecticut native in Chicago through the 2026 season.

"I couldn't be happier to sign an extension with Chicago," said Bike. "This is something I've worked so hard for, and I am so grateful that the staff believe in me as a player and as a person. The future is so bright for this club, and I am honored to be a part of it."

"Jenna worked very hard over the offseason to take her game to another level and I think you can see the impact her dedication is having every time she steps onto the pitch this season," said Red Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "In addition to her abilities on the pitch, Jenna is a first-class teammate and person. We're thrilled to have her as a part of our club for the coming years."

Bike joined the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in 2022 as a national team replacement player for New Jersey/New York Gotham FC. Before joining Gotham, Bike was working on a master's degree in nursing at Boston College where the Trumbull, Connecticut native also played college soccer. Bike, having gone undrafted in the 2020 NWSL Draft, was asked to try out for Gotham and signed with the club soon after. Bike made her professional debut against the Red Stars July 2, 2022. Following Bike's time as a replacement player, Gotham offered the forward a full contract through the end of the 2022 season.

Bike joined the Red Stars ahead of the 2023 season and immediately began contributing to the team, making 22 appearances across all competitions, including five starts.

This season, Bike has made several strides in her game and has become one of the leaders on and off the pitch for the Red Stars. In Chicago's third regular-season match against Orlando Pride, Bike notched her first career assist with a lobbed pass to Mallory Swanson that found the forward in the 18-yard box and helped Chicago tie the match. Two weeks later, Bike and Swanson connected again to score a goal against Seattle Reign FC, earning the forward her second career assist.

Following the match against Orlando, Swanson noted to reporters that in preseason she told Bike "Whatever you did in the offseason, was amazing," and pointed to Bike's work ethic at training saying that eventually all the hard work would pay off.

When Chicago took on the Utah Royals for the second time in 2024, Bike's hard work finally paid off as the forward scored her first professional goal. This time, Swanson and Bike switched places as Swanson ran up the left side of the pitch before sending a cross that perfectly found the head of Bike who in turn, finished the attempt and gave Chicago the lead and eventual win.

