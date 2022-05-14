Royals Host Growlers for Game 6 with a Chance to Clinch on Home Ice

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, continue their second round against the Newfoundland Growlers in Game 6 of the 2022 Kelly Cup playoff Division Final round on Saturday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The Royals lead the series three games to two and can clinch the series and earn a spot in the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Everblades with a win tonight. This is the fifteenth meeting between the two teams this season where Reading leads the season series with a 8-5-1 record against the Growlers. The Royals concluded their three games in three days on the road Thursday and return back to Reading for Game 6. Game 7 will be played at Santander Arena Monday May 16, if necessary.

Reading fell to Newfoundland in Game 5 of the playoff series, 5-1, Thursday, May 12 at the Mary Brown's Centre. A multi-goal game for Pavel Gogolev and 25 save performance from Keith Petruzzelli propelled the Growlers over the Royals in the third and final game in St.John's, Newfoundland of the series.

Newfoundland struck first late into the first period on their first of three power play goals on five chances in the game. Jeremy McKenna blasted a one-timer past Pat Nagle who saved 30 of 35 shots in game.

Thomas Ebbing evened the score for the Royals on their one power play goal on three chances. A centering pass from Jacob Pritchard fed Ebbing his third goal of the playoffs to tie the score early into the second period, 1-1.

Newfoundland took the lead 8:04 into the second period on a backhand pass from Isaac Johnson to Orrin Centazzo. Centazzo shot a bullet past Nagle from the right face off circle to give the Growlers the lead after two periods, 2-1.

The Growlers scored three goals in the third period to put a swift end to Game 5. Tyler Boland snapped a shot past Nagle from the slot for his team leading 10th goal of the playoffs 32 seconds after Pavel Gogolev scored his first of two goals in the period. Gogolev scored his first and second goals of the postseason from the right face off circle to jolt the Growlers into a four-goal lead and force Game 6 back in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The Royals finished as the first place in the North Division and continue a best of seven series against the Newfoundland Growlers who are the second seed in the Eastern Conference in the Kelly Cup playoffs. Reading hoisted a 45-17-7-2 record with a .693 point percentage while the Growlers finished second place in the North Division with a .664 point percentage. The Growlers eliminated the third seeded Trois-Rivières Lions in their Divisional Semifinal round four games to three.

