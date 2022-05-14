Growlers Force Game 7 with 4-2 Win

The Newfoundland Growlers fought off elimination for the second straight game to force game seven in the North Division Finals with a 4-2 win in front of 2429 fans at Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Tyler Boland opened the scoring for Newfoundland 9 minutes into the first period with his 11th goal of the ECHL postseason, beating Royals starting netminder Pat Nagle.

Ben Finkelstein added a goal of his own just 4 minutes later to give the Growlers a two-goal lead, a lead that they would take into the first intermission.

The Growlers kept the pressure on the Royals to start the second frame as Tyler Boland potted his second goal of the game just 23 seconds into the second. All of the Growlers first three goals came at even-strength.

Reading would get on the score sheet at the 12:30 mark of the second period when Kevin Conley tucked the puck under the arm of Growlers goalie Keith Petruzzelli. Brad Morrison scored with 5 seconds left in the period to bring the Royals within one goal of the Growlers heading into the final frame.

The Newfoundland Growlers held the Royals to just 3 shots in the final 20 minutes and added an empty-net goal from Gordie Green to secure a 4-2 victory and force a seventh and deciding game. The winner of Monday's game will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Quick Hits

Tyler Boland notched two goals.

Keith Petruzzelli turned away 22 of the shots he faced.

Zach O'Brien missed the game due to an upper-body injury.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - T. Boland

2. NFL - B. Finkelstein

3. REA - J. Cressey

