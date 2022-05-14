Icemen Announce Game Schedule for 2022-2023 Regular Season

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced their complete game schedule for the 2022-2023 regular season.

The Icemen will play a 72-game regular season schedule (36 home, 36 away). The team will play a family-friendly home schedule comprised of 13 Friday games, 12 Saturday games, two Sunday afternoon contests, one Tuesday game, seven Wednesday games, and one Thursday contest.

All Icemen home games will begin at 7:00 p.m. with the exception of Sunday afternoon games which are set to begin at 3:00 p.m. The School Day Game is set for Tuesday, November 8 at 10:30 a.m.

The Icemen will open the 2022-23 season at home on Saturday, October 22 at against the Orlando Solar Bears.

The Icemen will once again compete in the ECHL's South Division which is comprised of the Atlanta Gladiators, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Florida Everblades, Orlando Solar Bears, South Carolina Stingrays and the expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates. The Norfolk Admirals will move from the South Division to the North Division beginning in 2022-2023.

In addition to hosting all of their South Division Foes, the Icemen will also host games against out-of-division team such as the Utah Grizzlies, the Trois Rivieres Lions, Adirondack Thunder and Worcester Railers. The Icemen also has road trips to play the Western Conference's Tulsa Oilers and Indy Fuel.

The following is a complete listing of the 2022-2023 Regular Season Schedule:

*** Schedule is subject to change

**** All Times Eastern

Saturday, October 22nd vs Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 23rd at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 29th at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 4th at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 5th at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 8th vs South Carolina, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, November 10th at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, November 11th vs Trois-Rivieres, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 12th vs Trois Rivieres, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 18th at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 19th at Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 23rd vs Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 25th vs Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 26th vs Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 1st at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, December 2nd at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 3rd vs Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 7th vs Utah, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 9th vs Utah, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 10th vs Utah, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 16th at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 17th at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday, December 21st vs Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 22nd at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 23rd at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28th vs Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 30th vs South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 31st at Savannah, 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 1st at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, January 6th vs Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 7th vs Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 11th vs Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 13th vs Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 14th at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Monday, January 16th at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Friday, January 20th vs South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 22nd at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, January 27th at Indy, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 28th at Indy, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 1st vs Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 3rd vs Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 4th vs Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 8th vs Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 10th vs Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 11th vs Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 15th vs Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 17th at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 18th at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 19th at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, February 24th vs Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 25th vs Worcester, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 26th vs Greenville, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, March 3rd vs Adirondak, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 4th vs Adirondak, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 9th at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 11th vs Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 12th at Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, March 17th vs Savannah. 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 18th vs Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 19th vs South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 23rd vs Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 24th at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 25th at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 31st at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 1st at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5th at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 7th vs Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 8th vs Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12th at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 14th at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 15th at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 16th vs Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

For Ticket package information visit www.jaxicemen.com or call 905-602-7825.

