ECHL Transactions - May 14

May 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 14, 2022:

Newfoundland:

Add Brennan Kapcheck, D activated from reserve

Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Johnston, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach O'Brien, F placed on reserve

