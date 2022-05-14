ECHL Transactions - May 14
May 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 14, 2022:
Newfoundland:
Add Brennan Kapcheck, D activated from reserve
Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Johnston, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach O'Brien, F placed on reserve
