Royals Can't Complete Sweep in 7-1 Loss to Braves

Burlington, N.C. - The Royals couldn't finish off the sweep against the Braves, fallng 7-1 in the finale of the four-game series.

Burlington's offense grinded to a near-complete halt on Tuesday, with no hits through 6.2 innings and only two throughout the entire ballgame.

Danville exploded in the top of the second, with solo homers from Bryce Ball and Michael Mateja and a Garrett Saunders sacrifice fly making it 3-0 Braves. Two more came home in the third on a wild pitch and a throwing error to give Danville a 5-0 lead.

Burlington didn't get its first hit until the bottom of the seventh, when Jesus Atencio hit a double to left. The lone Royals run came in the bottom of the eighth when Michael Massey drove in Jay Charleston on an RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-1.

However, the Braves put the nail in the coffin with two more runs in the ninth to make it 9-1.

Danville reliever Peyton Williams was credited with the win after one perfect inning of relief. Burlington starter Malcolm Van Buren took the loss after earning four runs in four innings.

The Royals host the Blue Jays for a three game series starting Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

WP - Peyton Williams (1-2)

LP - Malcolm Van Buren (0-3)

Highlights:

Massey - 1-4, RBI

Marlin Willis - 5 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

