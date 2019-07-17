Reds Drop Series Opener at Pioneer Park

GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Reds (11-17) dropped the series opener against the Elizabethton Twins (17-11) at Pioneer Park 13-1 Wednesday night.

The E-Twins started the scoring in the second. After reaching on walks, Matt Wallner and Charlie Mack both scored on Willie Joe Garry Jr's two-out, two-run triple.

Elizabethton sent ten to the plate and scored five times in the fourth. Max Smith opened the inning with a double, then RHP Randy Wynne walked Mack. After a strikeout, Garry Jr. hit an RBI-single, scoring Smith. Both Mack and Garry Jr. scored on Ruben Santana's two-run triple. Two-out singles from Seth Gray and Wallner extended the E-Twins lead to 7-0.

RHP Dan Serreino walked the first three in the fifth to load the bases. After a strikeout and pop out, Gray's two-run double put Elizabethton up 9-0. A.J. Bumpass led off the bottom half with a double, and scored Greeneville's lone run on Justin Gomez's RBI-single.

The Twins rounded out the scoring in the seventh. With one out, Janigson Villalobos singled and RHP Anthony Zimmerman walked Garry Jr. Villalobos scored from second on Santana's RBI-single. Both runners moved up an extra base on a throw, and scored on Anthony Prato's two-run single. Later in the inning, Prato scored on a throwing error to round out the scoring.

RHP Ben Gross (W, 3-1) allowed an unearned run on five hits over six innings for his third win. Gross walked one and struck out three. RHP Juan Abril (L, 1-3) took the loss. He allowed two runs on two hits and three walks with two strikeouts in three innings.

The Reds will try and even the series Thursday night at Pioneer Park with RHP Graham Ashcraft (1-2, 7.11) on the mound. RHP Andriu Marin (1-1, 3.18) will start for the Twins. First pitch between Ashcraft and Marin is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

Thursday night at Pioneer Park is Thirsty Thursday. Fans can enjoy $1 beer and $1 sodas presented by Coors Light.

