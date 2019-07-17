Braves Return From Burlington, Back Home to Face Pulaski

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Braves return home after a four-game series against the Burlington Royals to play a three-game series against the Pulaski Yankees, beginning on Wednesday night.

In Burlington, the D-Braves dropped the first three games of the series before a decisive victory Tuesday night broke the losing streak. Cody Milligan played well in the series, batting .429 with six hits and four walks. Bryce Ball also had some strong moments, hitting a pair of solo home runs during the series to remain tied for the league lead with nine dingers.

In Game One, the Royals won 5-2 off the strength of a four-run fourth inning. Danville came up with seven hits and four doubles, but could only score in the first inning, producing an RBI double from Ball and a Brandon Parker run on a passed ball.

Game Two saw the Royals take an early lead they never relinquished, taking a 7-3 contest. Parker's sacrifice fly in the third inning narrowed an early deficit to 3-1, but Burlington scored two more before a Victor De Hoyos RBI groundout made it 5-2 in the sixth inning. The Royals scored two more in the seventh, and Ball's solo shot in the eighth frame wasn't enough to spark a late rally.

On Monday, the D-Braves dropped Game Three 10-2 as Burlington hit three home runs. The Royals scored four runs in both the second and fifth innings and surrendered just five hits. The D-Braves drew six walks and got runs on a throwing error and a Parker RBI single but were unable to score any more.

Tuesday night's contest was a different story, with the D-Braves hitting two home runs of their own as part of a wire-to-wire 7-1 triumph. After no baserunners from either team in the first inning, Ball and Michael Mateja each hit solo home runs in the second inning and Garrett Saunders hit a sacrifice fly to help grab an early 3-0 lead. Cody Birdsong, Mateja and Ball all drove in an additional run and a passed ball scored Beau Philip to give Danville the win on a night the pitching staff held Burlington to two hits and just one run.

The team will face the Pulaski Yankees for the second time this season, though it's the teams' lone meeting in Danville this season. With multiple exciting promotions, fans can expect a good time at Legion Field during the series. It's also the third annual Joe Torre Safe at Home Night across Minor League Baseball. A participant in all three years, Danville will be raising awareness of domestic violence and educating fans on the resources available to survivors and ways to help. Fans will receive Joe Torre baseball cards and Topps card sets at the gate, and the team will also be auctioning a signed Joe Torre baseball and a 2018 Danville Braves signed team bat. The proceeds from the auction will benefit HAVEN of the Dan River Region.

Thursday, July 18 is Braves Lineup Night at the ballpark. The D-Braves have a signed item from all of the Atlanta Braves starting lineup and will be giving an item away every inning. It's also Thirsty Thursday presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, with discounted draft and fountain beverages.

The series finale is on Friday, July 19, and the Force will be with the D-Braves on Star Wars Night presented by Centra Health. The team will be donning custom Han Solo jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds benefiting the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association and the Centra Foundation. Fans can also expect music and entertainment from planets across the galaxy. The Jabba the Hutt Food Package offers a great deal to fans who feel as though they could eat ten wampas. For just $25, hungry Jedi can head to the Cantina for all-you-can-eat Han-burgers, Yoda Soda, Vaderade, Jabba the Hutt Dogs and Death Star popcorn. It's also Pigskin Preview Night presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, as the D-Braves highlight the Chatham High School football team. Finally, fans wearing red Braves hats and/or T-shirts can enter to win a prize from a Braves affiliate as part of Rep the A Friday.

For more information about the D-Braves full slate of promotions or the D-Braves schedule, visit dbraves.com.

