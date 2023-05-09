Royals Battle Growlers in Final Home Game of North Division Final

May 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a best-of-seven series against the Newfoundland Growlers in the North Division Final in Game Three of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. See times and dates for the second round playoff series below:

GAME 1 - HOME (Saturday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m.) - 3-0 L (NFL 1-0)

GAME 2 - HOME (Sunday, May 7 at 3:00 p.m.) - 5-4 OTL (NFL 2-0)

GAME 3 - HOME (Tuesday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m.) - TICKETS

GAME 4 - AWAY (Thursday, May 11 at 5:30 p.m. EST)

GAME 5* - AWAY (Saturday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. EST)

GAME 6* - AWAY (Monday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. EST)

GAME 7* - AWAY (Tuesday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. EST)

*If necessary

Royals vs. Growlers Game Three Preview:

The Royals step onto home-ice for the final time in the best-of-seven North Division Final down 0-2 in the series. The Royals suffered a shutout loss in Game One, 3-0, on Saturday, May 6 and an overtime loss in Game Two on Sunday, May 7, 5-4.

Through the opening two games of the series, forward Evan Barratt leads the Royals in goals (2) and points (3). Growlers forwards Isaac Johnson and Mikko Kokkanen are tied for the team lead in points with three each. Royals goaltender, Pat Nagle holds a .875 save-percentage while Growlers goaltender, Dryden McKay posts a .938 save-percentage and wins in his last six starts.

The Royals are 1/8 on the power play in the series while the Growlers are 2/6 in the series and 5/10 on the road in the postseason. Among playoff teams, Newfoundland ranks first in Goals-Per-Game (4.9) and first period goals (15). Reading ranks third in Goals-Per-Game (3.4) and second in first period goals (10).

2022-23 Royals vs. Growlers Regular Season Recap:

The Royals are 23-18-9 all-time against the Growlers with points earned in six of their last seven meetings of the regular season. The Royals previously swept the Growlers in a two-game home series to conclude each of their respective regular seasons. Prior to the home series, Reading took the opening two games of a three-game series in St.John's, Newfoundland before falling in overtime in the series finale. The Royals hosted Newfoundland for a two-game series in February and split the series. Reading fell to the Growlers in the finale of a two-game series on Monday, February 20, 4-2, after defeating the Growlers in the series opener on Saturday, February 18, 5-2, for their first win against Newfoundland in the regular season.

The Royals and Growlers opened their regular seasons' against each other in a three-game series in St.John's, Newfoundland. The Growlers took the series opener and finale with regulation wins on Friday, October 21, 4-2, and on Sunday, October 23, 6-2. Reading earned their first point of the season in game two of the series after falling in overtime to the Growlers, 4-3.

Reading (88 pts) became the second team in the Eastern Conference and sixth team in the ECHL to secure a Kelly Cup Playoff berth this season on March 31. The Growlers (98 pts) became the first Eastern Conference team to clinch a Kelly Cup Playoff berth this season on March 18.

-

All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 9, 2023

Royals Battle Growlers in Final Home Game of North Division Final - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.