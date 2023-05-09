Growlers Take 3-0 Series Lead with 6-3 Win

The Newfoundland Growlers head home with a commanding 3-0 series lead in the North Division Final thanks to a 6-2 win over the Reading Royals on Tuesday night at Santander Arena.

Six different Growlers found the back of the net including Tyler Boland who grabbed the game winner in his return to the Newfoundland lineup. Dryden McKay remains unbeaten in the Growlers net during the postseason with a 7-0 record to date.

Game Four shifts to Newfoundland on Thursday night at the Mary Brown's Centre with a 7pm puckdrop.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - I. Johnson

2. NFL - K. Suthers

3. REA - M. Newton

