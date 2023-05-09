ECHL Transactions - May 9
May 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 9, 2023:
Newfoundland:
Add Tyler Boland, F assigned by Manitoba
Delete Simon Kubicek, D placed on reserve
