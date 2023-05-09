Boland Returns to Growlers

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, announced today that forward Tyler Boland has been assigned to the club by the Manitoba Moose (AHL).

Boland, a 26-year-old St. John's native, began his 2022-23 season with the Growlers, appearing in 11 games, scoring nine goals and adding seven assists for 16 points. He last played for the Growlers on November 13 against the Norfolk Admirals.

The 6-0, 194-pound Boland spent the bulk of the season in the AHL, appearing in 44 contests with the Moose, recording nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points. He made his Calder Cup Playoff debut with the Moose during their first-round series against the Milwaukee Admirals, playing one game.

Last season, Boland was a key contributor to the Growlers' offensive attack. In 19 regular season games, he scored 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points. He followed up his steady regular season with an eye-popping 16 goals in 19 playoff contests to help the Growlers to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Florida Everblades.

Boland is expected to join the team on the road as they play their final Round Two game in Reading.

Tickets for the remainder of the series back at the Mary Brown's Centre and the next two rounds are available now at nlgrowlers.com/playoffs.

