Royals Add F Jacob Gaucher, and D Darren Brady from Lehigh Valley, Sign D Connor Fedorek

November 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they have been loaned forward Jacob Gaucher and defenseman Darren Brady from Lehigh Valley. Additionally, the club has signed defenseman Connor Fedorek to a standard player contract.

Gaucher, 22, joins the Royals in his second professional season after appearing in four games with Lehigh Valley in the American Hockey League. The Longueuil, Quebec native played his rookie season in Reading where he finished second on the team in assists (39) and third in points (61) in 71 regular season games. He added six goals and 12 points in 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games for the Royals.

The 6'3", 185-pound, right-shot forward scored 22 goals and finished tied for sixth among rookies in points (61) in the ECHL last season. He attended the Philadelphia Flyers Training Camp as a Camp Invite and notched an assist in his first NHL preseason game on September 29 against the Boston Bruins.

Brady, 27, returns to the Reading after opening the season with the Royals for the club's first five games. The Lake Orion, Michigan native recorded an assist in his first of two games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on November 3 against the Hartford Wolfpack.

The 6'0", 198-pound, right-shot defenseman is on an AHL deal with Lehigh Valley. In his career, Brady has played in 54 AHL games, between Lehigh Valley and the San Jose Barracuda, as well as 100 ECHL games with Rapid City, Idaho and Reading.

Fedorek, 24, began his professional career with the Kalamazoo Wings late last season after signing a standard player contract on March 22, 2023. The Bethel Park, Pennsylvania native recorded a goal and four points in 11 games with the Wings.

The 6'0", 185-pound, left-shot defenseman opened this season in the Southern Professional Hockey League with the Fayetteville Marksmen. He recorded four points (4a), two penalty minutes and a +2 rating in six games with the Marksmen.

Fedorek attended Ferris State University in the NCAA Division-1 for three season before transferring to Utica College in the NCAA Division-3. He also played three seasons in the North American Hockey League for the Kenai River Brown Bears and Odessa Jackalopes He served a the Jackalopes Team Captain in the 2018-19 season.

NEXT UP:

The Royals are home on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. to host the Norfolk Admirals. The home game will feature a Wild Wednesday promotional game with $2 beer and tickets starting at $6.10 in the Orange Zone.

To order your tickets to the promotional game, visit: royals hockey.com/tickets

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.