Defenseman Dawson Barteaux Recalled by AHL Manitoba

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Dawson Barteaux has been recalled from his loan assignment to the to the AHL's Manitoba Moose Idaho from Idaho.

Barteaux, 23, was assigned to Idaho last Monday on Oct. 30 and made an immediate impact in the lineup scoring the overtime winner this past Friday night while adding an assist in a 5-4 win vs. Wichita. In the three-game series vs. the Thunder he notched four points (2G, 2A) with a plus seven rating and six shots on goal.

The Foxwarren, MB native signed a one-year AHL contract with Manitoba this past July after the conclusion of his three-year, entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars. was originally drafted by Dallas in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft in the sixth round, 168th overall.

The Steelheads are on the road this weekend for a three-in-three vs. the Wheeling Nailers.

