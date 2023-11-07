ECHL Transactions - November 7
November 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 7, 2023:
Iowa:
Add Drew DeRidder, G activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Michael Houser, G assigned by Rochester
Reading:
Add Connor Fedorek, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Darren Brady, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Jacob Gaucher, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Heidt, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Matthew Boucher, F loaned to Belleville
