ECHL Transactions - November 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 7, 2023:

Iowa:

Add Drew DeRidder, G activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Michael Houser, G assigned by Rochester

Reading:

Add Connor Fedorek, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Darren Brady, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Jacob Gaucher, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Heidt, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Matthew Boucher, F loaned to Belleville

