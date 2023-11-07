Game Day Preview: Americans at Kansas City, 10:35 AM CST

Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), resume their three-game road trip this morning in Kansas City. The Mavericks own the best record in the Mountain Division. They suffered their first loss of the year last Saturday night against Rapid City. Puck drop this morning is at 10:35 AM CST.

Allen Americans Today:

Pregame Show: 10:20 AM CST

Puck Drop: 10:35 AM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 10/10/23 vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM

500 away from home: With the Americans split in Tulsa last weekend, the club is even at 2-2-0 away from CUTX Event Center. The other road win came in Idaho on opening night.

Americans trade for defenseman: The Americans made a trade on Monday for help on the blueline. The team acquired Justin Allen from the Norfolk Admirals for future considerations. The Rochester, New York product had seven points in 10 games this season with Norfolk. He played his college hockey at Utica where his best numbers came during the 2021-2022 season where he put up 40 points in 29 games (8 goals and 32 assists).

Final of three straight road games in the division: The Americans split the two-game series against the Tulsa Oilers last weekend. The Americans look to cool down the on-fire Kansas City Mavericks who have won seven of their first eight games this season.

Morning Coffee: The Americans continue their morning swing with a 10:35 AM start today in Kansas City. The Americans beat the Tulsa Oilers 6-5 last Thursday morning in Tulsa. The Americans will play a team record four morning games this season.

Season-High Shots: The Americans gave up season-high 49 shots on Friday night in Tulsa. The Americans opponents have put up 40 or more shots in all six games against Allen this season.

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans:

Home: 0-2-0

Away: 2-2-0

Overall: 2-4-0

Last 10: 2-4-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (4) Matt Marcinew

Assists: (5) Chad Butcher

Points: (6) Matt Marcinew

+/-: (E) Matt Marcinew and 7 others

PIM's: (49) Mikael Robidoux

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 4-1-0

Away: 3-0-0

Overall: 7-1-0

Last 10: 7-1-0

Kansas City Leaders:

Goals: (5) Cade Borchardt

Assists: (10) Max Andreev

Points: (12) Max Andreev

+/-: (+5) Cole Koskey

PIM's (12) Justin Nauchbaur

