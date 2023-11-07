Beck Warm Returns to Wichita

BOISE, ID - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Beck Warm has been loaned from the Barracuda to the Thunder.

Warm, 24, was recalled prior to Saturday's game against Idaho. In five games this season, the Whistler, British Columbia native is 2-3-0 with a 4.71 goals-against average and .869 save percentage.

Before turning pro, Warm spent parts of four years with the Western Hockey League's Edmonton Oil Kings and Tri-City Americans. In 2018-19, he led the league in saves (1,925) and shots faced (2,102).

Wichita begins a three-game series this week against Utah. The two teams meet for the first time this season at 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8 at the Maverik Center.

