Royals Acquire Cosmo Wilson and 9th Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Deegan Kinniburgh and Two Draft Picks

August 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today the acquisition of Cosmo Wilson and a 2026 9th round draft pick from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for Deegan Kinniburgh, a 4th round pick in 2025 and a 6th round pick in 2026.

Wilson, a 2005-born defenceman has spent parts of the past three seasons with the Moose Jaw Warriors where he appeared in 121 regular season WHL games, scoring 3 goals and 19 points. Wilson, who stands at 6'1 and 170 lbs was part of the Moose Jaw Warriors team who won the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL Champions in the 2023-24 season. The product of Vernon, B.C. was selected in the 7th round, 136th overall by the Moose Jaw Warriors in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

Cosmo played an important role for Moose Jaw down the stretch en route to a WHL Championship and Memorial Cup appearance. Said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. Being able to add a player that brings Championship experience to our group will be very beneficial both on and off the ice."

Deegan Kinniburgh appeared in 75 regular season WHL games with the Royals over the past two seasons, where he scored 5 goals and 13 points. Kinniburgh was drafted in the 9th round, 197th overall by the Royals in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Royals would like to thank Deegan for his contributions on the ice and in the community, and wish him well in Moose Jaw.

