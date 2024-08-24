Riley Heidt NHL Prospect Watch: Minnesota Wild

August 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Ahead of the 2024-25 hockey season, we're diving into the WHL prospect pool for each of the NHL's 32 teams. Throughout the series, we'll highlight WHLers who have been signed to an NHL contract, were recently drafted, or are included in the NHL's definition of a rookie.

Today, we journey to the State of Hockey to check in on a troupe of Minnesota Wild hopefuls.

Riley Heidt

The Prince George Cougars alternate captain continued his run of dominance in the Northern Capital with his most productive season yet, burying 37 goals and 80 assists for 117 points and a +34 rating in 66 matches. Heidt ranked third among all WHL skaters in points and second in assists. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound centreman kicked off the season with a monster 16-game point streak that saw him rack up 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists). The Wild drafted Heidt with the 64th overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and signed the 19-year-old to an entry-level deal on March 23, 2024. Heidt potted a hat trick on the same night. The Saskatoon, Sask. product had four or more points on six occasions this season, highlighted by a pair of two-goa, three-assist efforts. He finished second in playoff scoring for the Cats with three goals (two game-winners) and 16 assists for 19 points in 15 games in a dramatic run to the Western Conference Championship. Internationally, Heidt is a two-time medalist for Canada- winning gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship. Now, he's set his sights on the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship as he attends Canada's National Junior Team Summer Showcase.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.