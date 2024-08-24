Warriors Acquire Kinniburgh, Pair of Picks from Victoria

Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are pleased to announce the acquisition of 2006-born forward Deegan Kinniburgh, a 2025 fourth round pick and a 2026 sixth round pick from the Victoria Royals on Saturday.

In the deal, the Warriors sent 2005-born defenceman Cosmo Wilson and a 2006 ninth round pick in the WHL Prospects Draft to Victoria.

"We would like to thank Cosmo for his contributions on and off the ice over the last four years, he was a big part of the organization winning the WHL championship," Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said. "We wish Cosmo all the best in his hockey future."

Kinniburgh, a six-foot, 170-pound left winger, had five goals and 13 points in 65 games last season with the Royals, which was his first full season in the Western Hockey League.

In 2022-23 with the Lethbridge Hurricanes U18 AAA team, Kinniburgh led the team in scoring with 24 goals and 56 points in 33 games.

"Adding Deegan will add more depth to our 06 age group as we build for the future," Ripplinger said.

Wilson was originally drafted by the Warriors in the seventh round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft and was a key part of the team's championship season in 2023-24.

Wilson posted three goals and 22 points in 121 career games with the Warriors.

Kinniburgh will hit the ice for the first time as a Warrior next week when training camp opens on Wednesday at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

